Russian troops receive over 750 latest weapon systems since start of year

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Russian troops have received over 750 latest and upgraded weapon systems since the start of 2020, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the year, the troops have received over 750 latest and upgraded items of armament: 58 aircraft and helicopters, over 40 combat armored vehicles, more than 500 multi-purpose vehicles and also 75 systems with unmanned aerial vehicles," the defense chief reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin from the National Defense Control Center via a video link.

The Russian defense industry is utilizing 72% of its production capacities amid anti-coronavirus restrictions, the defense chief said.