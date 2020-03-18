Russia’s Black Fleet aviation kicks off drills in Crimea

KRASNODAR, March 18. /TASS/. An active phase of tactical drills of the Black Sea Fleet aviation (fighters, bombers and helicopters) has begun on Wednesday in Crimea. In the course of the drills, pilots trained to withdraw forces during a potential attack, conducted a search for submarines, launched unguided missiles and dropped bombs, the fleet’s press service informed.

The drills consist of two stages. "During the first stage of the drills, plane and helicopter crews practised withdrawing forces in case of a hypothetical enemy attack and redeploying aviation to backup airfields," the message reads.

During the second stage, pilots of Su-24M and Su-30SM launched unguided missiles and dropped bombs on land and sea targets. Crews of anti-submarine aircraft and helicopters conducted a search for a hypothetical enemy submarine. Pilots of military transport aviation practised transporting and landing cargo.

In total, the drills include about 20 aviation units of the Black Fleet.