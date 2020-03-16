Russian Baltic Fleet ships wrap up deployment to North Sea

KALININGRAD, March 16. /TASS/. The corvette Stoiky and the large amphibious assault ship Korolyov from Russia’s Baltic Fleet accomplished their long-distance deployment assignments in the North and Baltic Seas and returned to their home base of Baltiysk, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The crews of the corvette Stoiky and the large amphibious assault ship Korolyov were deployed for three weeks, covered more than 5,000 nautical miles and practiced dozens of shipborne drills and exercises," the press office said in a statement.

The combat teams of the corvette Stoiky held electronic launches of anti-ship missiles during drills. Also, the crews repelled a notional enemy’s air attack and practiced anti-saboteur defense during the anchorage in an unsafe roadstead, the statement says.

Acting in interaction with the ships, the crew of a Ka-27 helicopter based on the corvette searched for a notional enemy’s submarine and held drills to rescue people at sea, according to the statement.

Marine infantry units staying aboard the ships practiced various anti-terror measures and delivered fire against naval targets, the press office said.

"As follows from a report by the deployment headquarters, the ships have returned from their deployment technically fit and ready to accomplish assigned missions after replenishing supplies," the statement reads.