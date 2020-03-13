Russian Baltic Fleet corvettes hold anti-ship drills in North Sea

In the North Sea, the Baltic Fleet’s naval group "conducted electronic launches from Uran missile systems against the targets that simulated a group of the notional enemy’s combat ships," the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, March 13. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s Project 20380 corvettes Steregushchiy and Soobrazitelny currently on their deployment in distant waters conducted notional missile launches in the North Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

The corvettes delivered missile fire simultaneously, notionally striking all the designated targets. During the maneuvers, the ships’ crews also practiced electronic warfare measures, the statement says.

After accomplishing their firings, the crews of the Steregushchiy and the Soobrazitelny held ship damage control and anti-saboteur defense drills and practiced ships’ inter-operability and communications and joint deployment elements.

Project 20380 ships developed by the Almaz Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering (St. Petersburg) are designed to accomplish green-water escort and strike missions, patrol coastal waters and provide fire support during amphibious assault operations.

The Project 20380 corvettes carry Uran anti-ship missile systems and Redut surface-to-air missile launchers as their main armament. They are also armed with 100mm A-190 artillery guns and 30mm AK-630 small-caliber air defense missile systems. The corvettes can carry a Ka-27 helicopter.