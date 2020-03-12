Uragan multiple rocket launchers wipe out enemy force in Siberia drills

Under the drills’ scenario, the teams of Uragan multiple rocket launchers were assigned the task of striking the targets that simulated the notional enemy’s supply convoy and logistics center at a distance of 8 km to 20 km.

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The teams of Uragan multiple launch rocket systems wiped out a notional enemy’s logistic installations and an arms and ammunition supply convoy during drills in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Thursday.

"The troops employed Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles and Fara optical reconnaissance stations to detect and reconnoiter the targets," the press office said in a statement.

The data on the enemy’s location was transmitted to the artillery command and control post with the help of the Strelets reconnaissance and communications station, the press office specified.

The artillery personnel made calculations, taking into account weather conditions and the ballistic specifics of the rocket’s flight, to reliably strike the targets, after which they eliminated the notional enemy by salvo fire and disrupted its further advance, the statement says.

The drills that ran at the Yurginsky training ground involved over 500 troops and about 40 items of military and special hardware, the press office specified.