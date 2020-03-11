Reconnaissance squads wipe out enemy launchers in Siberia drills

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Reconnaissance squads of Russia’s Central Military District penetrated the notional enemy’s rear and blew up its launchers during drills at a training range in the Altai Region, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The servicemen stealthily penetrated the territory where the enemy’s launchers were deployed, eliminated the armed guards and inserted explosives with proximity fuses into the military hardware. Upon its departure, the reconnaissance group laid mines along its route to avoid the enemy’s chase," the press office said in a statement.

The drills involved more than 500 scouts and 70 items of military hardware, the statement informs.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based in the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.