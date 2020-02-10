Shipbuilders to deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy in 1.5 months

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A) lead nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir will be delivered to the Russian Navy in about a month and a half, Head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov said on Monday.

"All the finishing work has been done and the trials are over. I believe that a month and a half are still needed," the chief executive said, replying to a question from TASS on the sidelines of a board session of the Union of Russian Machine-Builders about the timeframe of the sub’s delivery to the Fleet.

The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy. It was floated out in November 2017. According to the data of Russia’s Defense Ministry, the sub Knyaz Vladimir is less noisy and features improved maneuvering, depth and armament control systems.

All Borei-class submarines can carry 16 Bulava ballistic missiles. They are also furnished with 533mm torpedo tubes. The shipbuilders earlier planned to deliver the nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir to the Russian Navy by the end of 2019.