Russian Baltic Fleet fighter jets hold dogfight in drills over Baltic Sea

KALININGRAD, February 6. /TASS/. Su-27 and Su-30SM fighter jets of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation held training aerial battles over the Baltic Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The crews of the planes performed a set of various combat training elements in the sky during their scheduled flights over the Baltic Sea, practicing the tactic of fighting a notional enemy’s aircraft," the press office said in a statement.

During the drills, the crews paid special attention to piloting techniques, performing various offensive and defensive maneuvers at various altitudes and at a different time of day or night, the statement says.

During their tactical aerial battle, the crews of Su-27 and Su-30SM planes alternately held training to search for, detect and destroy the notional enemy’s aircraft. The drills involved up to ten fighter jets.

"The route of the Russian fighters’ flights was agreed with the air traffic control authorities and was implemented in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea," the press office said.