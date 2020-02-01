Russia’s Northern Fleet warships pass through Channel to enter North Sea

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Northern Fleet military vessels led by the Marshal Ustinov cruiser have passed through the Strait of Dover, the narrowest part of the English Channel, and sailed out to the North Sea, the Northern Fleet’s press office said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Northern Fleet’s group of warships and vessels led by the Marshal Ustinov cruiser, which are completing their long-distance voyage mission, has entered the North Sea. Today, the Northern Fleet group passed through the narrowest waterway of the Channel, the Strait of Dover," the statement says.

Earlier, the Russian sailors replenished shipborne supplies and conducted anti-submarine and anti-sabotage drills aimed at defending ships and vessels moored to an unprotected roadstead in the Seine Bay. While navigating through the Bay of Biscay, they trained a range of anti-submarine actions.

The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the medium sea tanker Vyazma and the rescue tug SB-406 are heading for their deployment bases in the Kola Peninsula. They are expected to arrive there in a week’s time.