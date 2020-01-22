Russian military instructors to train 500 specialists for Tajikistan’s army

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Instructors of Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan have started training 500 junior specialists for Tajikistan’s army, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Wednesday.

"Now 500 servicemen are undergoing training in more than ten military specialties at the Lyaur and Sambuli training centers. The course lasts three months on average, after which the trainees will be required to accomplish a firing exercise, employing the basic guns of combat vehicles, small arms and grenade launchers," the press office said in a statement.

Russia is training junior specialists for the army of Tajikistan under an agreement on the stay of the Russian military base on the territory of the Central Asian republic. Overall, Russian military instructors will train 1,000 personnel for the army of Tajikistan in 2020.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base’s armament includes T-72 tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Gvozdika and Akatsiya artillery systems.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.