{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian military instructors to train 500 specialists for Tajikistan’s army

Overall, Russian military instructors will train 1,000 personnel for the army of Tajikistan in 2020

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Instructors of Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan have started training 500 junior specialists for Tajikistan’s army, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Wednesday.

Read also
Upgraded BMP-2M combat vehicles to arrive for Russia’s military base in Tajikistan

"Now 500 servicemen are undergoing training in more than ten military specialties at the Lyaur and Sambuli training centers. The course lasts three months on average, after which the trainees will be required to accomplish a firing exercise, employing the basic guns of combat vehicles, small arms and grenade launchers," the press office said in a statement.

Russia is training junior specialists for the army of Tajikistan under an agreement on the stay of the Russian military base on the territory of the Central Asian republic. Overall, Russian military instructors will train 1,000 personnel for the army of Tajikistan in 2020.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base’s armament includes T-72 tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Gvozdika and Akatsiya artillery systems.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.

Russia’s Ka-52 attack helicopter gets broadband communications system
The Ka-52 is the world’s sole helicopter, which is equipped with the high-speed data transmission system
Read more
UN Security Council to discuss OPCW report on Douma incident — Russian mission
A number of non-governmental organizations, including the White Helmets, alleged that chemical weapons were used in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, on April 7, 2018
Read more
Press review: Has Libya gained from Berlin’s talks and will Assad break up Russia, Turkey
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, January 20
Read more
Upgraded BMP-2M combat vehicles to arrive for Russia’s military base in Tajikistan
The upgraded combat vehicles feature an automatic fire control system that allows the commander and the gunner to act as a single whole during the day and at night
Read more
Russia to live-fire S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems during drills in April
As part of the preparations for the exercise, the anti-aircraft gunners will be required to accomplish assignments within specified time limits in the basic disciplines of missile firing, technical, tactical and special training
Read more
Drone attack on Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim repelled
No one was hurt
Read more
Russia calls for new conclusion on Douma incident — envoy
Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said that "a mistake about Douma or possibly other incidents may have extremely serious consequences for stability and security in the whole world"
Read more
NATO initiates dangerous games in space — Lavrov
Russia's acting foreign minister stressed that the US had "destroyed" two out of three major treaties in the area of strategic stability
Read more
Putin submits bill on constitutional amendments to State Duma
The amendments include, in particular, that vesting the president with power to form the State Council
Read more
Baghdad to send delegates to Russia, Ukraine, China to buy latest air defense — Iraqi MP
According to the high-ranking official, the lawmakers are looking into obtaining weapons in exchange for Iraqi oil shipments
Read more
Sarraj and Haftar were invited to Berlin conference at Russia’s request - Lavrov
According to Russia’s top diplomat, the five-hour Berlin conference was preceded by four months of preparatory efforts, including five preliminary rounds and consultations of senior officials
Read more
75% of Ukrainian citizens support free use of Russian language in private life
Some 15% of Ukrainian citizens residing in the southern and eastern part of the country think that Russian can receive official status in the country, according to the poll
Read more
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Read more
China to boost partnership with Russia for the sake of global stability
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing And Moscow took some important steps in 2019, which made it possible to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation
Read more
Shanghai Cooperation Organization plans to hold its 2020 summit in Russia’s Chelyabinsk
The SCO member countries are Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan
Read more
First Su-30 jets equipped with BrahMos missiles enter service in India
According to The Times of India, the BrahMos-equipped Sukhoi fighters will become a platform to keep a "strategic eye" over the Indian Ocean Region
Read more
Kremlin says unaware of plans to give Ukrainian, Belarusian regions right to join Russia
On January 15, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed an order to create a task force to hammer out constitutional amendments
Read more
Syrian government forces repel terrorists' attacks near Palmyra — media
According to Al-Masdar news portal, terrorists attacked army posts along the highway connecting Al-Sukhnah and Deir ez-Zor
Read more
Putin offers top prosecutor position of envoy to North Caucasian Federal District
The decree has not been signed yet, according to the presidential press secretary
Read more
Reconnaissance troops in Siberia to receive Taifun-K armored vehicles in 2020
In all, eight Taifun-K armored vehicles will arrive for the personnel of the 41st all-arms army in 2020, according to the Central Military District
Read more
Putin suggests sacking Russia’s top prosecutor
Chaika has served as Russia’s top prosecutor since 2006
Read more
New sea tanker enters service with Russia’s Northern Fleet
The new logistics support vessel underwent trials in the Barents Sea
Read more
BRICS may be expanded in future, says senior Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov sais that Russia is currently focused on activities on the BRICS+ platform, which "makes it possible for interested countries to find ways to cooperate with the group’s members"
Read more
Russia’s new super-heavy carrier rocket to be cheaper than US space launch system
It is necessary to lay groundwork already today for the solutions that will make the Yenisei even more competitive, the Roscosmos chief said
Read more
Press review: Putin lays out sweeping constitutional reform and WADA to face legal battle
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, January 21
Read more
Russian and Syrian servicemen hold joint drills in port of Tartus
Commander of the joint drills Alexander Yuldashev said that "over 2,000 servicemen, seven surface ships and boats took part in the exercise"
Read more
Russia to deploy more radars in Arctic capable of spotting hypersonic targets, says source
After all the ten radars are deployed in the Russian Arctic, the "north-eastern missile-dangerous area will be fully covered by the ‘hunters’ for hypersonic targets," the source added
Read more
Russian cutting-edge corvette wraps up state trials in Barents Sea
The corvette entered its new stage of trials on December 6
Read more
Over 120 missiles for Russian S-400 systems delivered to Turkey, says source
According to the source, the delivery and acceptance act was signed by the Turkish and Russian sides in Ankara in early December, giving the start to a 20-month warranty maintenance period
Read more
Main task of new cabinet of ministers is to improve well-being of citizens — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the new cabinet of ministers will do everything possible to fulfill the assigned tasks
Read more
Johnson tells Putin normalization of bilateral relations now is impossible
Johnson also stressed that his country’s position on the Salisbury incident was unchanged
Read more
Russia open for publication of WWII archives — top diplomat
The Polish and Latvian parliaments earlier approved resolutions placing equal responsibility for the start of World War II on the USSR and Nazi Germany
Read more
Top Russian scholars warn about main global threats for this year
The report by experts from Russia’s MGIMO University emphasized that armed conflicts around North Korea and Iran could worsen, and it highlighted the activity of global terrorist networks
Read more
Ukrainian president says beginning of dialogue with Putin yields positive results
The Russian and Ukrainian leaders' first face-to-face meeting took place at the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9
Read more
Truth about WWII frequently hushed up deliberately abroad - Putin
According to the Russian president, when propaganda that distorts the truth about the war goes up to the level of state in foreign countries, nothing can be said against, since it would not be allowed
Read more
Third Project 22220 serial icebreaker to be laid by July 2020 — Baltic Shipyard
Two serial icebreakers of Project 22220 — Sibir and Ural — are currently under construction at the Baltic Shipyard
Read more
Erdogan, Pompeo leave Berlin international conference on Libya - DPA
The Turkish side played a constructive role at the summit said the sourse
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on US to heed signal about curtailing military presence in Syria
The diplomat recalled that the legitimate government in Damascus had not invited the US to Syria, nor had the UN Security Council issued any relevant resolutions
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Russia slams US allegations about UN nonproliferation standards as mythmaking
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that voluntary refusal from uranium enrichment and development of the corresponding technical potential and research in this area are the sovereign right of states
Read more
Czech president lauds Putin as strong political personality, saying only ‘fools’ deny it
Speaking about the development of the Russian political system and Vladimir Putin’s next moves, Zeman speculated that Putin has three options he can choose from in the upcoming years
Read more
Shipbuilders to build five more Project 23130 logistic support tankers for Russian Navy
The same-type tanker will join the Northern Fleet in 2024
Read more
First 100 trains transport 85,000 passengers across Crimean Bridge
The peak traffic was observed on January 3 when 2,800 people were carried under the railway arch, according to the information center
Read more
Putin appoints deputies to Russian prime minister, eight new ministers
The new Russian government will consist of 21 ministers, twelve of whom served on the previous cabinet
Read more
President Trump says good relations with Russia, China are beneficial for US
But the United States should never allow other countries using it in their own interests, US President said
Read more
Tokyo will strive to sign peace treaty with Russia, Japanese PM says
Russia and Japan have been in talks to sign a peace treaty since the mid-20th century
Read more
Boris Johnson sought contact with Putin in Berlin, says high-ranking source
Earlier, the office of the British PM circulated a statement, quoting Johnson as saying during a brief contact with Putin that normalization of ties between the United Kingdom and Russia was impossible as long as Russia threatened the UK and its allies
Read more
Russia to ship first Pantsir-S1 air defense systems to Serbia in late February — source
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Belgrade had ordered the Pantsir systems on October 24, 2019
Read more
Several military aircraft destroyed in missile attacks at US facilities in Iraq — TV
Read more
Russian space firm offers lunar transportation system independent of US orbital platform
The new Ryvok-2 transportation system concept offers a reusable lunar spacecraft as the delivery vehicle for the crew with the option of direct landing on the Moon’s surface
Read more
Participants in Berlin conference on Libya have agreed text of final document — source
When the statement is adopted, a special International Follow-Up committee will be established to oversee the implementation of the Berlin summit’s decisions
Read more