Upgraded BMP-2M combat vehicles to arrive for Russia’s military base in Tajikistan

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. A batch of 18 upgraded BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles will arrive for Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan in 2020, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Tuesday.

"The upgraded infantry fighting vehicles will be delivered to Tajikistan by railway and will enter service with the military base’s motor rifle units instead of outdated military hardware," the press office said in a statement.

The upgraded combat vehicles feature an automatic fire control system that allows the commander and the gunner to act as a single whole during the day and at night, the press office explained.