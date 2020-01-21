Upgraded BMP-2M combat vehicles to arrive for Russia’s military base in Tajikistan

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. A batch of 18 upgraded BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles will arrive for Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan in 2020, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Tuesday.
"The upgraded infantry fighting vehicles will be delivered to Tajikistan by railway and will enter service with the military base’s motor rifle units instead of outdated military hardware," the press office said in a statement.
The upgraded combat vehicles feature an automatic fire control system that allows the commander and the gunner to act as a single whole during the day and at night, the press office explained.
The BMP-2M is also outfitted with panoramic sighting and surveillance devices with the night vision capability. The new R-168 Akveduk radio station mounted on the infantry fighting vehicle is capable of steadily operating under enemy jamming.
The BMP-2M is designated to transport personnel to the front line, boost troops’ mobility, armament and protection.
Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.
The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base’s armament includes T-72 tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Gvozdika and Akatsiya artillery systems.
Under the agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.