Troops in Russia’s east receive robotic mine clearance and tank killer vehicles

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Engineering troops in Russia’s Eastern Military District received a batch of the latest robotized Uran-6 mine-clearing and Uran-9 tank killer vehicles in 2019, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

The engineering troops in the Eastern Military District also received equipment sets for deploying temporary roads, a pontoon pool for building temporary bridges across water obstacles, engineering electric power stations, loader tractors and other hardware, the statement says.

As of now, the District’s engineering troops are 70% provided with modern equipment, according to the statement.

The Uran-6 robotic vehicle weighing up to six tonnes and mounted on a light tracked platform is designated to make breaches in minefields and carry out area mine clearance. When clearing the area of explosives, the vehicle makes it possible to exclude combat engineers’ direct contact with munitions during operations for detecting them and preparing them for their destruction.

The Uran-9 vehicle weighing 12 tonnes is designated to conduct reconnaissance, provide fire support and destroy tanks. It is armed with a 30mm 2A72 automatic gun, a 7.62mm machine-gun, a Shmel-M rocket flamethrower and Ataka anti-tank missiles.