Russia’s Baltic Fleet to set up new motor rifle unit in 2020

KALININGRAD, November 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Baltic Fleet will set up a new motorized infantry large unit that will be stationed in the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.
"Next year, another motorized infantry large unit will be set up in the Baltic Fleet, which will be stationed in the Kaliningrad Region," the press office said in a statement.
The Baltic Fleet is also set to receive the latest Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvette next year, the statement says.
"The Baltic Fleet’s efforts in 2020 will be focused on ensuring the naval interests of the Russian Federation. The Baltic Fleet sailors will continue accomplishing state tasks to provide support for the tests of ships under construction or repair for the Russian Navy," the press office said.