Russian Baltic Fleet research vessel to set sail on round-the-world voyage on December 3

KALININGRAD, November 29. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky will depart from Kronstadt on December 3 to embark on its round-the-world voyage, the Fleet’s press office told TASS on Friday.

"The research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky is completing its preparations for the upcoming oceanographic voyage. The port of Kronstadt, from which the vessel is due to depart on December 3 to embark on its round-the-world voyage, will be a starting point in its route," the press office said in a statement.

The research vessel will sail across the Baltic and North Seas, the Atlantic Ocean and other areas of the World Ocean. Overall, the vessel will sail across three oceans and cross the equator twice along its route. During its voyage, the vessel Admiral Vladimirsky will make calls at several foreign ports, including Lisbon, Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo, Messina, Limassol and many others, the statement says.

"During the voyage, the team will have to accomplish a large volume of hydrographic and hydro-meteorological work, including in the Antarctic," the press office said.

The Baltic Fleet’s oceanographic research vessel is due to wrap up its round-the-world voyage on June 6, 2020.

The Baltic Fleet’s oceanic research vessel has undergone pre-voyage repairs at the Kronstadt Marine Plant. Specialists have carried out a large volume of work on the vessel, including medium repairs and upgrade of some mechanisms and assemblies.