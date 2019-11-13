Canine courage: Russian Baltic Fleet’s bomb-sniffing dogs show strong scent for security

KALININGRAD, November 13. /TASS/. Bomb-sniffing canines belonging to the Russian Baltic Fleet’s engineering regiment have helped to ferret out more than 5,000 explosive devices in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region since the beginning of 2019, the fleet said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Since the beginning of 2019, [our] four-legged field engineers have sniffed out more than 5,000 explosives. The vast majority being ammunition left over from the Great Patriotic War (WWII)," the press release said.

A unit of mine detection dogs was set up in 2018 on the basis of the fleet’s separate naval regiment. As of today, nine specially trained German shepherds are listed among its service members.

All canines were deployed to the Baltic Fleet after being trained at a specialized center belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry, where regiment members had also been instructed on how to work with the dogs and how to take care of them.