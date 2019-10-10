Post-Soviet security bloc wraps up logistics forces’ drills in Volga area

MULINO PRACTICE RANGE /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, October 10. /TASS/. The logistics troops from the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) successfully coped with their assigned missions during the Echelon-2019 drills in the Volga area, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Army General Dmitry Bulgakov said on Thursday.

The drills that kicked off at the Mulino practice range in the Nizhny Novgorod Region on October 8 ended on Thursday. The military exercise involved military contingents from Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

"Drills are the concluding stage of each training period and are the highest form of training for officers, sergeants and soldiers. Today we are concluding the CSTO drills Echelon-2019. They were held in a tense environment close to a combat situation," the Russian general said.

"The skills acquired by the participating personnel will undoubtedly be useful in accomplishing everyday tasks. I am confident that the experience and the knowledge gained here will help cope with subsequent logistics tasks successfully and in full. The CSTO drills practiced inter-operability in accomplishing combat missions and all-embracing interaction of the CSTO collective forces’ logistics structures," the Russian deputy defense minister said.