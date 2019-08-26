Su-30SM fighter jets launch air-to-air missiles to strike enemy targets in Crimea drills

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Sukhoi Su-30SM multirole fighter jets launched air-to-air missiles to strike a notional enemy’s targets at a training range in Crimea, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

Over 8,000 troops go on high alert in large-scale drills in south Russia

"During combat training flights, the pilots successfully complied with the procedures within the required time limits for scrambling aircraft to intercept and destroy a notional enemy’s air targets and practiced a set of measures to search for, detect and destroy aerial flare targets by air-to-air missiles," the press office said in a statement.

During the combat training exercise, some combat planes fired small-size flares simulating the notional enemy’s aerial targets, the statement said.

The drills involved 10 Su-30SM aircraft from the Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Southern Military District.