Su-30SM fighter jets launch air-to-air missiles to strike enemy targets in Crimea drills

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Sukhoi Su-30SM multirole fighter jets launched air-to-air missiles to strike a notional enemy’s targets at a training range in Crimea, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.
"During combat training flights, the pilots successfully complied with the procedures within the required time limits for scrambling aircraft to intercept and destroy a notional enemy’s air targets and practiced a set of measures to search for, detect and destroy aerial flare targets by air-to-air missiles," the press office said in a statement.
During the combat training exercise, some combat planes fired small-size flares simulating the notional enemy’s aerial targets, the statement said.
The drills involved 10 Su-30SM aircraft from the Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Southern Military District.