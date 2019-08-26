Over 8,000 troops go on high alert in large-scale drills in south Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 26. /TASS/. Large-scale command and staff drills have kicked off in south Russia involving over 8,000 troops, the press office of the Southern Military District reported on Monday.

"The combat training measures involve large units and military formations of three integrated combined arms forces, the Air Force and Air Defense Army, the forces of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla of the Southern Military District," the press office said in a statement.

The troops will practice employing multi-service force groupings for the purposes of ensuring military security on Russia’s southern borders. The drills will run on August 26-31 at 12 all-arms, naval and aviation training ranges in the Rostov, Volgograd, Astrakhan, Stavropol and Krasnodar Regions and in the Republic of Crimea, the statement reads.

"Up to 8,200 troops will practice tactical episodes of force-on-force command and staff drills employing more than 2,500 items of military hardware, including over 100 tanks, about 30 aircraft and 60 helicopters, up to 10 warships and vessels of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla," the Southern Military District specified.