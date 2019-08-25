Russia’s Baltic Fleet holds drills for stealth deployment of Iskander missile systems

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Missile formations of Russia’s Baltic Fleet have held drills in the Kaliningrad Region for eliminating a notional enemy’s subversive groups and stealthily deploying Iskander tactical missile systems, the Fleet’s press office reported on Sunday.

"The missile units practiced eliminating a notional enemy’s subversive groups, overcoming contaminated terrain, various roadblocks and obstacles. The Baltic Fleet’s missile crews accomplished a wide range of assigned missions, including the stealth deployment of Iskander tactical missile systems on the terrain," the press office said in a statement.

The missile personnel’s deployment was conducted with the support of Mi-24 attack helicopters and Su-30SM multirole fighter jets of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation, which carried out air reconnaissance and countered the notional enemy’s air attacks. Overall, the drills involved about 100 personnel and around 20 items of military hardware, the statement says.

"In addition, the personnel practiced the fulfillment of procedures within the required time limits to load launchers and carry out the so-called electronic launches, and also measures for tactical camouflaging, radiation, chemical and biological protection," the Baltic Fleet said.