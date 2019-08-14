Russia’s Baltic Fleet fighters and bombers repel enemy strike in drills

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The crews of Su-30SM fighter jets and Su-24 bombers dropped bombs against ground targets in drills in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the press office of the Baltic Fleet reported on Wednesday.

"During tactical flight drills, the pilots of Su-30SM and Su-24 aircraft from the Baltic Fleet’s air regiment held training flights with practical bombing," the press office said in a statement.

Overall, the drills that took place at an aviation training range involved more than 10 planes.

As the Baltic Fleet’s press office specified, "more than 20 air bombs were dropped against the ground targets that simulated deployed air defense missile systems and a convoy of a notional enemy’s armored vehicles." All the targets were destroyed.

The complexity of the task was posed by the need to perform maneuvers at low clouds and amidst considerable precipitation.