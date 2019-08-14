Russian aircraft fire unguided missiles at 'enemy' positions in Far Eastern drills

VLADIVOSTOK, August 14. /TASS/. Aircraft from the Eastern Military District have destroyed 'enemy' strongholds with bombs and unguided missiles during drills in the Russian Far East, the district's press service said on Wednesday.

"Pilots from three air regiments of the Eastern Military District have practiced destroying 'enemy' strongholds during an offensive. Su-34 bombers, Su-25SM strike aircraft and Su-25 'Grach' aircraft took part in the tactical drills. They fired rockets and bombs at training ranges in Khabarovsk, Primorsky and Zabaikalsky regions. Up to 50 aircraft from the Aerospace Defense Forces took part in the military exercise," the press service said.

Aircraft used special unguided missiles to destroy 'enemy' fortifications, while 'enemy' underground communications and command posts were destroyed with concrete-piercing rockets and air bombs.

"During drills, pilots struck targets imitating 'enemy' aircraft hangars, parks with military and automotive equipment, fortifications for manpower," the press service noted.