Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and aircraft start maneuvers amid NATO’s Sea Breeze drills

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Naval groups of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and aircraft of the Southern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army are practicing joint maneuvers amid NATO’s Sea Breeze drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.
"During the drills, the Black Sea Fleet’s warships are practicing interaction with aviation employing reconnaissance and attack systems to defend vital coastal infrastructure of the Crimean peninsula as well as measures to repel a simulated enemy’s naval groups," the press office said in a statement.