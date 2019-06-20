Tupolev-95MS bombers did not violate Japan’s borders, says Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Two strategic bombers Tupolev-95MS did not violate the borders of other states while on a mission over the Sea of Japan and the East China and South China seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Two strategic bombers Tupolev-95MS of Russia’s Aerospace Force flew a routine mission in the airspace over the international waters of the Sea of Japan and the East China and South China seas as well as the western part of the Pacific Ocean," the Defense Ministry said.
"The flight was carried out in strict compliance with the international rules of using international airspace, without any violations of the borders of other states," the Defense Ministry said.
The flight lasted for more than 14 hours. At some sections of the route the Russian planes were escorted by F-2 and F-15 fighters of the Japanese Air Force.
Earlier on Thursday Japan’s Ministry of Defense said Russia’s strategic bombers Tupolev-95 twice strayed into Japan’s airspace in the area of the southern prefecture Okinawa and Hachijo-jima island in the Philippine Sea. Japanese Air Force planes were sent to intercept the fighter-bombers, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, adding no risky situations occurred.
Japan says the previous such incident was registered near the Nemuro Peninsula (Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido) in September 2015.