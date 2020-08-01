Russian Health Ministry plans mass vaccination against coronavirus for October

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Health Ministry plans a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus for October, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Saturday.

"We plan wider [vaccination] for October because we need to launch a new system of treatment gradually," he said in response to a TASS question.

Murashko pointed out earlier that clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology were over.

To date, 845,443 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 646,524 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 14,058 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.