Clinical trials of Gamaleya center’s coronavirus vaccine are over

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 1. /TASS/. Clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology are over, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Saturday.

"Clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya center are over, paperwork is underway for the vaccine’s registration," he pointed out.

The health minister added that another vaccine, developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, was going through clinical trials. In addition, the Health Ministry expects that developers of two more vaccines will request permission to start clinical trials on volunteers in the next six to eight weeks.