Unclear when, if Zaporozhstal steel plant to be able to resume work — Ukrainian lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Zaporozhstal steel plant in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region is still out of commission after taking heavy damage in Russian strikes, Musa Magomedov, a Verkhovna Rada lawmaker and chair of the parliamentary subcommittee on industry, said.

"The consequences <...> are extremely serious, and when Zaporozhstal will be able to resume operations is a big question," he wrote on Facebook, which is banned in Russia and owned by Meta, designated extremist in the country. According to him, Ukraine may be left without a steel industry until spring.

Ivan Fyodorov, head of the Kiev-appointed regional administration, in turn, reported a major fire "at one of the enterprises," without specifying which one.

Zaporozhstal was established in 1933. Since 2004, it has been included in the list of facilities of strategic importance to Ukraine’s economy and security. The plant currently produces flat-rolled steel, which is used to make protective structures, fortification modules, armor for military vehicles and plates for body armor.

On August 11, the Russian Defense Ministry reported striking the plant. The company subsequently said that it had completely halted operations. On the morning of August 27, the ministry reported strikes on steel plants in Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog supplying products for military production.