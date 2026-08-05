MADRID, August 5. /TASS/. At least 141 migrants died while attempting to reach the Spanish territory of Ceuta during a mass crossing into the autonomous city, the non-governmental human rights organization Caminando Fronteras said.

From July 30 to August 4, the number of deaths has already reached 141, with the bodies found in Ceuta and Morocco, the organization said in a post on Instagram (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, a company recognized as extremist in Russia).

According to Spanish authorities, about 72,000 illegal migrants managed to reach Ceuta at the end of July by swimming and on foot, bypassing the breakwater separating the city from Morocco. Spanish authorities decided to send military personnel to help maintain security in the area. According to the Spanish government, at least 75 people died while attempting to reach Ceuta. Rabat, in turn, reported 11 deaths. It is estimated that 70,000 migrants have already returned to Morocco.