One of three injured in Monaco explosion remains in critical condition — prosecutor

PARIS, June 30. /TASS/. A woman injured in an explosion in Monaco on Monday evening is in critical condition, while the condition of a man who also sustained critical wounds has been stabilized, Monaco’s Prosecutor General Stephane Thibault said at a news conference.

"Three people have been evacuated to Nice, two of them in grave condition. <...> The man’s condition is not life threatening, while the woman is still in critical condition, unlike the child. He underwent a surgery overnight, but I have no additional information regarding those injured," he said. Apart from the three people directly impacted by the makeshift bomb two passers-by sustained minor wounds from fragments of broken shop windows near the scene.

The prosecutor refused to disclose the names of those injured, saying only that the wounded man has been living in Monaco since 2021 and that he had no criminal history and was not wanted in other jurisdictions. Investigators have yet to interrogate the injured people, Thibault added.

On June 29, media outlets reported an explosion at the entrance of a residential building in Monaco at 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT). At least three people were injured; all are members of the same family. According to the investigation, an unidentified man dropped a backpack at the building’s entrance; when the family members opened the door, an explosion was triggered. Preliminary reports indicate that the explosive device was filled with bolts and metal pellets.

The BFMTV channel said one of the victims of the explosion is Vadim Yermolayev, a Cypriot citizen whom Ukrainian media had included on a list of the wealthiest Ukrainian businesspeople. Yermolayev renounced his Ukrainian citizenship in 2019. In 2023, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against him.