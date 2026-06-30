CIS summit to be held in Turkmenistan on October 9 — secretary general

MINSK, June 30. /TASS/. The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will convene in Turkmenistan on October 9, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev told reporters.

He noted that at today’s meeting of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member states to the CIS Executive Committee, the agenda items regarding "the meeting of the Council of CIS Foreign Ministers in Avaza in Turkmenistan on October 7 and the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State also in Avaza on October 9" would be discussed.

"I can already see that suggestions on the agenda are very solid. We have not approved this agenda yet, we are just examining those suggestions which are coming here," he noted.