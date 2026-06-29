MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Human experiments, which led to the deaths of test subjects, began to be conducted in US biological laboratories in Ukraine under Vladimir Zelensky, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, wrote in an article published on the movement’s website, noting that researchers were studying the relationship between susceptibility to viruses, ethnicity and place of birth.

"Human experiments began in 2019. The program involved experiments on over 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen. Experiments involving hemorrhagic fever and the use of blood serum resulted in the deaths of the test subjects. Reports were written regarding the connection between the susceptibility to viruses and the ethnicity and the place of birth of subjects. The data was sent to the US," the politician wrote in his article.

He added that under Zelensky, six facilities were built under the US biolaboratory program, two of which are incomplete. There were almost no new large laboratories, but the focus shifted to research, Medvedchuk noted.

On June 19, Major General Alexey Rtishchev, chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops, stated that US intelligence documents confirmed that biological laboratories on Ukrainian territory were funded from the US federal budget. They were used to study the pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, Marburg fever, and Ebola, all of which can be transmitted to humans and cause severe, pandemic-level diseases.

Earlier, US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard acknowledged that research involving "dangerous pathogens" in US biolaboratories in other countries poses a potential threat of global catastrophe. Declassified documents state that the US helped establish over 40 biolaboratories in Ukraine linked to the US military-industrial complex.

In June 2022, the Pentagon reported that the US had supported 46 biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to Washington, this cooperation was for peaceful purposes. Meanwhile, Russian authorities have repeatedly expressed concern about the activities of US biolaboratories in Ukraine. Now, US National Intelligence has effectively acknowledged the validity of these concerns. Gabbard confirmed that the research conducted at these facilities could have a catastrophic global impact.