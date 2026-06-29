Russia, US have much more in common, than apart — former US lawmaker

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS correspondent Dmitry Kirsanov/. Russia and the US have much more in common than they have apart, former US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene (a Republican from the state of Georgia) told TASS in an interview.

She called for strengthening Russia-US ties in such fields as politics, economics and trade. "I fully believe that Russia and America should have a strong relationship. We should be great trading partners. We have good economies. And I think the Russian people and the American people have much more in common than we ever have apart. As a matter of fact, we are more alike than many, many countries: our cultures, <...> American Christians, Russian Christians. We have so much in common! And so, I think it’s very unfortunate that it has been this way for so many years," Taylor Greene said.

She described the current state of Russia-US relations as tragic, suggesting that US President Donald Trump is not taking the steps necessary to restore ties between Moscow and Washington. "I don’t see him taking the steps right now that I think he should be taking for the two countries to restore a good relationship. And I think it’s tragic. I really do. I think it’s very tragic for both countries," she emphasized, commenting on Trump’s policy towards Russia.

When asked to clarify whether, in her opinion, a rapprochement between the US and Russia would be possible during Trump’s remaining presidential term, she answered: "I’m not sure." "I always felt like that was something that President Trump would achieve. And I always thought that would happen while he is president. But I haven’t seen him pursue it like I thought he would have. I thought before he was elected for a second term <...> ‘Oh, I’m sure that we’ll have peace with Russia and resume great trade relationships, and we will see a much better outcome and future for the two countries.’ I would have said that before. But I also never thought he would have gone to war with Iran. What I expected and what has happened in real time is totally different," Taylor Greene said.

Until recently, the former lawmaker was one of the key like-minded figures and allies of the current US leader, who also represents the US Republican Party. Taylor Greene is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in the MAGA movement. MAGA (Make America Great Again) was Trump’s main political slogan in the 2016 election and has since become firmly established in the US lexicon. However, several months ago, the US President severed ties with Taylor Greene due to her sharp criticism of Washington’s military interventions abroad and Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip.