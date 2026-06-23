Iran to let limited number of vessels pass through Hormuz — news agency

TEHRAN, June 23. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz but a limited number of ships will pass through it daily, Fars news agency said, citing a source.

The number of authorizations issued daily will change every day depending on circumstances, the source said.

The United States and Iran give shipowners contradictory instructions on navigating through the Strait of Hormuz, FT reported earlier, citing sources. The vessel owners find themselves in a difficult position in this regard, the news outlet said.