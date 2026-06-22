At least 11,095 houses destroyed in southern Lebanon by Israeli attacks — UN

BEIRUT, June 22. /TASS/. Israeli airstrikes have caused direct damage to the housing stock in southern Lebanon totaling $1.38 billion, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) stated in a report circulated on social media X.

According to the report, as a result of Israeli attacks, 11,095 buildings have been completely destroyed in southern Lebanon, 2,242 have been partially damaged, and 5,219 structures have sustained minor damage.

The damage assessment was made by comparing satellite images before and after the escalation of the conflict. The total volume of construction waste is approximately 3.1 million cubic meters.

According to the republic's Ministry of Social Affairs, the number of displaced persons due to military operations in Lebanon reaches 963,497, which accounts for 16% of the total population. Over 160,000 citizens have been left completely homeless.