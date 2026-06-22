Pakistan, Qatar announce progress in first round of US-Iran talks

DOHA, June 22. /TASS/. Pakistan and Qatar, acting as mediators between the United States and Iran, announced the conclusion of the first round of negotiations in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock focused on implementing the Islamabad memorandum.

According to them, the talks took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere.

"The first high-level round of negotiations under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding has concluded in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the participation of representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States of America, and the two mediating parties -- the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The meeting took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress was achieved, including the establishment of a framework for further technical negotiations," Qatar and Pakistan said in a joint statement.