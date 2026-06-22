Swiss talks produce mechanism to ensure safe passage of ships through Hormuz — Baghaei

DOHA, June 22. /TASS/. Participants in the talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, decided to establish a mechanism to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"The parties decided to establish a mechanism to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz," the Iranian news agency Tasnim quoted the diplomat as saying.

He stressed that Tehran considers a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon, to be a key condition for working out a final agreement. According to him, the Iranian delegation’s position is that the parties must strictly adhere to their commitments, particularly with regard to a ceasefire by Israel.