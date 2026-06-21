Qatar announces start of US-Iran talks in Switzerland

DOHA, June 21. /TASS/. The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced the start of talks and the first meeting of a high-level committee involving representatives from the US, Iran, and Pakistan.

"Qatar, acting as a mediator, announces the start of the summit <...> with the participation of representatives from the US, Iran, and the two mediating countries - Qatar and Pakistan," the ministry’s statement said. Doha expressed hope that these meetings "will lead to a comprehensive and lasting agreement covering all aspects addressed in the memorandum of understanding" between the US and Iran.

In turn, Qatar's Prime Minister's Advisor and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari reported that the parties have formed specialized technical teams to negotiate the terms of the final agreement. In addition, monitoring groups have been established to ensure compliance with the memorandum's provisions. According to the diplomat, this reflects the commitment of all parties to advance the negotiation process in good faith. Al-Ansari also praised Pakistan’s role as a partner and mediator, Washington’s and Tehran’s commitment to diplomatic solutions, and the support for the negotiation process provided by Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.