Switzerland warns of serious challenge to implementation of US-Iran agreement

BURGENSTOCK, June 21. /TASS/. The implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding previously concluded between the US and Iran poses a serious challenge given the tight deadlines and high expectations, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement made available to TASS.

"Implementing such an agreement presents a significant challenge, particularly when deadlines are tight and expectations are high," the ministry emphasized. According to Swiss officials, "in the current context, the simple fact that the parties are present" in Burgenstock, their interaction, and the continuation of dialogue already constitute "a significant contribution to the implementation of the agreement."

"This shows that diplomatic channels remain open and that the patient work of diplomacy can foster trust, even in complex situations," the ministry pointed out.