US-Iran technical consultations to be held in Switzerland on June 21 — Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 20. /TASS/. Technical consultations between the United States and Iran with the participation of Pakistan and Qatar will take place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 21, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

"In continuation of the signing of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, technical negotiations will take place on June 21, 2026 in Burgenstock, Switzerland. Representatives of the United States and Iran, as well as mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will take part in the discussion," the ministry said in a statement.