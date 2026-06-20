Witkoff, Kushner already dealing with technical issues of negotiations with Iran — Vance

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. Special Envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff and the son-in-law of the American leader Jared Kushner are already in Switzerland working on technical issues related to the negotiations with Iran, Vice President JD Vance said on Fox News channel.

"We plan to open the talks when the principals from the Iranian government, also the Qatari and the Pakistani government, arrive. That may happen as soon as tomorrow, but these things are always a little bit in flux. Jared and Steve have been on the ground now for a few hours dealing with some of the technical elements of this negotiation," he said.

Vance noted that the United States now considers navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of Iran's nuclear program, including exports of enriched uranium from the Islamic Republic, to be a priority.

"So that's the first part of the negotiations. My understanding, talking to Jared and Steve this morning, is things are going well, but of course we're going to verify all of this," Vance added.