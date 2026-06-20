Iran says delegation to visit Switzerland to demand compliance with memorandum

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. The Iranian delegation will travel to Switzerland soon to demand the fulfillment the memorandum the country has signed with the United States, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

"The trip scheduled for Friday was canceled because the digital signing of the memorandum of understanding by the presidents of the two countries made it unnecessary. Now this trip is being carried out to monitor the fulfillment of obligations by the other side, since the main criterion for evaluating any agreement is the stage of its execution," he said on the air of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

He said the delegation will leave for Switzerland later on Saturday.