US inability to influence Israel fraught with jeopardizing memorandum — Iran

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. The memorandum signed with the United States on the settlement of the conflict will be in jeopardy if Washington fails to force Israel to stop attacks on Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Iran has fulfilled its obligations, while the other side was obliged to make sure that the Zionist regime maintains a ceasefire in Lebanon. However, it directly violated the agreements by inaction. Violation of the first paragraph calls into question the entire agreement as a whole, and if the other side does not immediately take the necessary measures, all agreements will be under serious threat," the diplomat said on the air of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Earlier on Saturday, Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz citing Israel's ongoing aggression against Lebanon in violation of the memorandum.