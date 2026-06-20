Vance says could go to Switzerland for talks with Iran within ‘couple of days’

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance could travel to Switzerland within two days to participate in talks with the Iranian delegation, he said on the air of the Fox News channel.

"I expect that I will leave sometime in the next couple of days, but you know it's always a delicate coordination dance, and the diplomatic protocols," he said, when asked whether he intends to participate in these consultations together with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of the American leader, entrepreneur Jared Kushner.