Witkoff heads to Switzerland for talks with Iran, Kushner already there — Axios journalist

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. The US president’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is currently on his way to Switzerland for talks with the delegation of Iran, while another negotiator, Jared Kushner, is already there, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported citing own sources.

"White House envoy Steve Witkoff is on his way to Switzerland, where the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal is expected to take place, a US official told me," he wrote on the X social network.

"Jared Kushner is already in Switzerland," he added.