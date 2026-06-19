Qatari PM meets with top Swiss diplomat in Burgenstock to discuss regional security

DOHA, June 19. /TASS/. Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with top Swiss diplomat Ignazio Cassis in the Swiss resort town of Burgenstock, which was supposed to host US-Iran talks with the participation of Qatari and Pakistani mediators, the Qatari foreign ministry said.

"During the meeting, the prime minister and the minister of foreign affairs reiterated Qatar’s support for the beginning of talks between the American and Iranian sides," it said.

According to the Qatari prime minister, Doha calls for reaching "sustainable solutions to the outstanding problems through dialogue and peaceful means." He stressed that this will help strengthen regional security and will be in everyone’s interests.

The sides also discussed bilateral relations and diplomatic efforts toward stabilizing the situation in the Middle East following the signing of the US-Iranian memorandum of understanding.

Earlier this week, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as they agreed that military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately. The Israeli side did not take part in negotiations on the MoU. The talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Friday in Burgenstock have been canceled, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said.