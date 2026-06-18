Iranian delegation's visit to Switzerland not yet confirmed — agency

TEHRAN, June 18. /TASS/. Iranian authorities have not yet made a final decision on a trip to Switzerland for talks with the United States, Tasnim reported.

According to the news agency's source, a decision on the visit is expected to be made within the next few hours. If the trip is confirmed, Iranian authorities will provide additional details regarding the plans.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing the Swiss Foreign Ministry, that the United States and Iran would hold preliminary talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 19 on implementing the agreement reached by the two sides.