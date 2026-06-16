Oman, Iran reiterate commitment to ensuring free navigation in Strait of Hormuz

DOHA, June 16. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Bard al-Busaidi of Oman and Abbas Araghchi of Iran have reiterated their countries’ commitment to international law on the issue of ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Omani foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"In light of the Iranian-US agreements, the ministers once again reiterated their countries’ commitment to the norms of international law regarding safe and free transit of ships via the Strait of Hormuz," it said, adding that the parties expressed hope that the sides will make efforts to create a favorable climate for promoting the political and diplomatic process and maintaining security and stability in the region.

Overnight to Monday, official representatives of the United States, Iran, and Pakistan, which acts as a go-between, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement, which is expected to be inked in Geneva on June 19.