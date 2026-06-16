Israeli attacks kill 3,798 Lebanese since escalation of tensions — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, June 16. /TASS/. At least 15 people, including two women, were killed and 82 others were injured in the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

"The total number of civilians killed since tensions escalated on March 2 has reached 3,798, with 11,781 injured," the ministry said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to its information, the intensity of Israeli attacks decreased significantly on Monday following agreements reached between the US and Iran to halt military escalation on all regional fronts. Thousands of refugees took advantage of this, heading from Beirut to the southern areas they had previously abandoned.

In turn, the Lebanese army command warned the population to refrain from returning to the south until the rubble has been cleared and the roads have been demined.