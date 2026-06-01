Iran slams continuing war in Lebanon as violation of general ceasefire — top diplomat

TEHRAN, June 1. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has slammed Israel’s continuing operations in Lebanon as a violation of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States as it applies to all the fronts, in Lebanon.

"The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts," he wrote on his X page. "The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said while visiting the Israeli-Lebanese border on May 29 that the Israeli army has crossed the Litani River in several areas and was already operating north of it, achieving "very impressive results."

Despite the ceasefire has been in effect between Hezbollah and Israel since April 17, the sides continue exchanging strikes on areas along the Lebanese-Israeli border. On May 25, Netanyahu said that he had ordered to intensify attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to retaliate its drone attacks against Israeli territory.