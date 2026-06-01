Serbian President Vucic not to run for new term — former deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will not run for a new term, but will remain involved in the country’s new political life, former deputy prime minister and now chairman of the Supervisory Board of state gas company Srbijagas Aleksandar Vulin told TASS in an interview.

"No," he said when asked whether Vucic’s words about resigning could mean an intention to run again. "President Vucic is a constitutional leader, and under our constitution, the president can serve only two terms. He never violates the constitution or does anything like that. So, no. But I am absolutely sure that President Vucic will remain a part of Serbia’s new political life, and he will continue to engage in politics."

"He is still going to be a very important player, and his role is far from over. However, he will no longer serve as president of Serbia."

Earlier, Vucic said he might resign due to the approaching end of his term of office in 2027. He was first elected president in 2017 and re-elected in 2022.