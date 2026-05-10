IDF strikes 40 targets in Lebanon, kills 10 Hezbollah militants over weekend

TEL AVIV, May 10. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck 40 military targets and eliminated 10 militants of the Shia group Hezbollah in Lebanon over the weekend, the military press service reported.

"Over the weekend, in order to remove threats, IDF soldiers of the 91st Division struck more than 40 terror infrastructure sites and eliminated more than 10 Hezbollah terrorists who were operating near IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon," the statement said.

Among the targets, the military press service listed "structures used for military purposes," "weapons storage facilities," and "a launcher.".